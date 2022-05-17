Global Rice Seeds Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Rice Seeds Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Rice Seeds Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Rice Seeds Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the rice seeds market size is expected to grow from $6.39 billion in 2021 to $7.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The global rice seeds market is expected to reach $9.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The growing world population and the subsequent surging demand for food is expected to propel the rice seeds market growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the rice seeds market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5930&type=smp

The rice seeds market consists of sales of rice seeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are cultivated to produce various forms of rice such as white rice, brown rice, basmati, Jasmine, Arborio, among others. Rice is the cooked and ingested starchy grains of an annual Southeast Asian cereal grass (Oryza sativa). Rice seeds form a cultivated rice plant that grows to be about 1.2 meters tall and yields a rice grain. Rice seeds are domesticated and cultivated before being planted in prepared beds and transported to a field or paddy.

Global Rice Seeds Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the rice seeds market. Major corporations operating in the rice seeds sector are progressively seeking to create revolutionary technology in order to boost productivity and rice quality.

Global Rice Seeds Market Segments

By Type: Open Pollinated Rice Variety, Hybrid Rice Variety

By Treatment: Treated, Untreated

By Hybridization Technique: Two-Line System, Three-Line System

By Grain Size: Long Grain Rice, Medium Grain Rice, Short Grain Rice

By Application: Agricultural Planting, Scientific And Research Planting

By Geography: The global rice seeds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global rice seeds market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rice-seeds-global-market-report

Rice Seeds Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides rice seeds market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the rice seeds global market, rice seeds global market share, rice seeds global market segments and geographies, rice seeds global market players, rice seeds global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The rice seeds global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Rice Seeds Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, Advanta Seeds Pty Ltd, Nuziveedu Seeds, Mahyco, BASF SE, Kaveri Seeds Co Ltd, SL Agritech Corporation, Rasi Seeds, Rallis India Limited, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., Hefei Fengle Seed Co Ltd, Corteva, Guard Agri, and Savannah Seeds Private Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Grain Farming Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-farming-global-market-report

Flour, Rice And Malt Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flour-rice-and-malt-global-market-report

Grain Products Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC