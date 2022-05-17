Global Sustainable Athleisure Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sustainable athleisure market size is expected to grow from $77.78 billion in 2021 to $85.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. As per TBRC’s sustainable athleisure market research the market is expected to reach $114.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Raising awareness of consumers toward their physical fitness will support the growth of the sustainable athleisure market going forward.

The sustainable athleisure market consists of sales of sustainable athleisure by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are referred to casual, comfortable clothing made up of eco-friendly and natural materials designed to be suitable for both exercise and everyday wear. Athleisure is a type of hybrid clothing that is typically worn during athletic activities as well as in other settings such as the workplace, school, or other casual or social occasions. Sustainable athleisure is made up of natural, renewable, recycled, biodegradable, and low-impact textiles to provide consumers with high-performance activewear while protecting both people and the planet.

Global Sustainable Athleisure Market Trends

The usage of recycled products to manufacture new sportswear and shoes is an emerging trend gaining popularity in the sustainable athleisure market. Major companies operating in the sustainable athleisure sector are using waste plastic, recycled fabrics, and other waste materials to produce eco-friendly sportswear.

Global Sustainable Athleisure Market Segments

The global sustainable athleisure market is segmented:

By Type: Premium, Mass

By Gender: Women, Men

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

By Geography: The global sustainable athleisure market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sustainable athleisure global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the sustainable athleisure global market, sustainable athleisure global market share, sustainable athleisure global market segments and geographies, sustainable athleisure global market players, sustainable athleisure global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The sustainable athleisure global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Pact LLC, Adidas AG, PANGAIA, Patagonia Inc., Nike Inc., Vuori Inc, Athleta, Levi's, Alternative Apparel, H&M Conscious, Eileen Fisher, Hanesbrands Inc, Fashionable Inc., Vera Bradley, Verloop.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

