Ecotourism Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Ecotourism Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Ecotourism Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ecotourism Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ecotourism market size is expected to grow from $157.76 billion in 2021 to $185.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The global ecotourism market size is expected to reach $299.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.7%. The growing availability of eco-friendly tourist accommodations is expected to propel the ecotourism market growth going forward.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5925&type=smp

The ecotourism market consists of sales of ecotourism services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the responsible travel to natural places which conserves the environment, supports the well-being of local people, and includes interpretation and education. Ecotourism aids in the preservation of environmentally vulnerable areas and raises awareness of local environmental and social issues. It can enhance local livelihoods by utilizing the diverse spectrum of natural and cultural ecosystem services offered by mangroves.

Global Ecotourism Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the ecotourism market. Key players operating in the market are focusing on partnerships and collaborations to enhance their position.

The global ecotourism market is segmented:

By Type: Alternative Tourism, Responsible Tourism, Sustainable Tourism, Community Tourism

By Traveler Type: Solo Traveler, Group Traveler

By Age Group: Generation X, Generation Y, Generation Z

By Sales Channel: Travel Agent, Direct

By Geography: The global ecotourism market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ecotourism-global-market-report

Ecotourism Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global ecotourism market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ecotourism market, global ecotourism market share, global ecotourism market segmentation and geographies, global ecotourism market players, global ecotourism market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global ecotourism market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ecotourism Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aracari Travel, Undiscovered Mountains, Intrepid Group, Rickshaw Travel, Small World Journeys, Adventure Alternative Ltd, G Adventures, SteppesTravel, Booking Holdings Inc., Travel Leaders, JTB Corporation, AndBeyond, BCD Travel, Goway Travel, BCD Travel, Goway Travel, Conservation Capital, Natural Discovery, National Geographic Expedition, and Baobab Travel.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

