Global Chlor-Alkali Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Chlor-Alkali Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the chlor-alkali market share is expected to reach $92.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The growth of the chemical industry across the globe is expected to propel the chlor alkali market growth going forward.

The chlor-alkali market consists of sales of chlor-alkali products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the method used to manufacture chlorine and sodium hydroxide (caustic soda), both of which are basic chemicals required by industry. Chlor-alkali is a group of chemicals such as chlorine, hydrogen, and sodium hydroxide that is produced by the electrolysis of saltwater. Chlorine is abundantly produced through this process and is an essential component in bleaching agents, solvents, construction materials, and insecticides.

Global Chlor-Alkali Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a key trend shaping the chlor alkali market outlook. Global chlor alkali market analysis shows that this is owing to the presence of a large number of chlor-alkali firms operating in the industry and their desire to expand their market leadership. For instance, in June 2021, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), a UAE-based oil company, and Reliance Industries Limited, an India-based integrated company across materials, entertainment, energy, retail, and digital services formed a strategic partnership to join a new world-scale, ethylene dichloride, Chlor-alkali, and polyvinyl chloride production facility in Abu Dhabi. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies as global industrial leaders. Also, in October 2020, Grasim Industries Limited, an India-based manufacturing company, and Lubrizol, a US-based chemicals company formed a partnership to manufacture chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) resins in India. CPVC resin will be manufactured in chlor-alkali unit of Grasim. This partnership aims to bring world-class technologies to complement Lubrizol’s growth strategy in chlor-alkali platform in India.

Global Chlor-Alkali Market Segments

The global chlor-alkali market is segmented:

By Product: Chlorine-based Chlor Alkali, Caustic Soda-based Chlor Alkali, Soda Ash-based Chlor-Alkali, Other Products

By Production Process: Membrane Cell, Diaphragm Cell, Other Production Processes

By Application: Pulp And Paper, Organic Chemical, Inorganic Chemical, Soap And Detergent, Alumina, Textile, Other Applications

By Geography: The global chlor-alkali market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AGC Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Company, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Olin Corporation, Westlake Chemical Corporation , Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Hanwha Group, INOVYN ChlorVinyls Limited, Wanhua-Borsodchem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tronox Holdings plc, Bayer AG, and Axiall Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

