Global Sorghum Seed Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sorghum Seed Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sorghum seed market size is expected to grow from $1.70 billion in 2021 to $1.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The global sorghum seed market is expected to reach $2.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The rising awareness of a healthy lifestyle coupled with the growing trend of a healthy diet is contributing to the sorghum seed market growth.

The sorghum seed market consists of sales of sorghum seeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a type of corn that is grown in warm countries. Its grain is often made into flour or syrup. Sorghum is called a grain millet, Indian millet, milo, durra, cereal grain plant, and they are related to the grass family. It is a crucial grain and forages crop because of its high flexibility and suitability for rain-fed low-input agriculture.

Global Sorghum Seed Market Trends

Collaborations and partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the sorghum seed market. Major companies operating in the sorghum seed sector are focused on collaborations and partnerships to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.

Global Sorghum Seed Market Segments

The global sorghum seed market is segmented:

By Product Type: Grain Sorghum, Sweet Sorghum, Forage Sorghum, Biomass Sorghum

By Application: Sorghum Planting, Sorghum Breeding

By End User: Animal Feed, Food Industry, Wine Making, Biofuel And Chemical Production, Other End Users

By Geography: The global sorghum seed market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Sorghum Seed Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sorghum seed global market overviews, sorghum seed global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the sorghum seed global market, sorghum seed global market share, sorghum seed global market segments and geographies, sorghum seed global market players, sorghum seed global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Groupe Limagrain, Chromatin Inc, Allied Seed LLC, DuPont Pioneer, Hancock Farm and Seed Company, Advanta Limited, Seed Co Limited, La Crosse Seed LLC, Sustainable Seed Company, S&W Seed Co., Monsanto, Nufarm, Dyna-Gro Seed, Proline, Heritage Seeds, Blue River Hybrids, Safal Seeds & Biotech, NexSteppe, UPL Limited, Alta Seeds, Mabele Fuels, National Sweet Sorghum Producers & Processors Assn, Richardson Seeds, Shri Lal Mahal Group, Sorghum Forum, and EuralisSemences.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

