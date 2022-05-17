Global Power Electronics Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Power Electronics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Power Electronics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the power electronics market size is expected to grow from $39.69 billion in 2021 to $43.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The global power electronics market is expected to reach $58.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The rapid development of electric vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the power electronics market.

The power electronics global market consists of sales of power electronics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that convert electrical power from one form to another to deliver power. Power electronics are electronic circuit devices that transfer power from a source to a load efficiently and robustly using diodes, transistors, and thyristors.

Global Power Electronics Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the power electronics market. Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology. Major companies operating in the power electronics sector are focused on developing advanced technologies to meet consumer demand.

Global Power Electronics Market Segments

By Product: Discrete, Module

By Material: Silicon, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride

By Voltage: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage

By Application: Power Management, UPS, Renewable, Other Applications

By End User Industry: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunication, Military And Aerospace, Industrial, Energy And Power, Other End Use Industries

By Geography: The power electronics global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Power Electronics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides power electronics global market overviews, power electronics market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the power electronics market, power electronics global market share, power electronics global market segments and geographies, power electronics global market players, power electronics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The power electronics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Power Electronics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Ltd, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments incorporated, Toshiba Corporations, Vishay Intertechnology, NXP Semiconductors, GaN Systems Inc., Littelfuse Inc., Maxim Integrated, ROHM CO. LTD., SEMIKRON, and Transphorm Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

