Strategies For Global Agricultural Films Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the agricultural market size is expected to reach $13.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The increasing focus on improving agricultural output globally is expected to propel the agricultural films market share going forward.

The agricultural films market consists of sales of agricultural films by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are made up of plastic materials and are used in various agricultural applications such as a glass alternative in greenhouses, row covers, hay bags, silo caps, trench silo coverings, plant bed covers, and for composting. The raw materials commonly used in agricultural films are low-density polyethylene (LDPE), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), or ethylene-butyl acrylate (EBA) copolymers and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE).

Global Agricultural Films Market Trends

The introduction of biodegradable polymers is one of the key agricultural films market trends to enhance production. Major corporations are investing in biodegradable polymers with competitive mechanical properties in order to replace petroleum-based commodity plastics. For instance, BASF, a Germany-based chemicals company introduced Ecovio M 2351, a certified soil-biodegradable plastic for mulch films produced from biodegradable co-polyester polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), eco flex, and other biodegradable polymers generated from sustainable raw materials. Mulch films composed of eco via M 2351 can be plowed into the soil following mechanical harvesting because naturally occurring microorganisms in the soil perceive the film's structure as food that they can digest. Furthermore, when compared to bare-soil farming, the usage of eco via mulch films can enhance tomato yield by 15 to 50 percent while cutting water use and offering better weed control with fewer pesticides.

Global Agricultural Films Market Segments

The global agricultural films market report is segmented:

By Type: Low-Density Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, High-Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Other Types

By Film: Geomembrane, Agricultural Silage Films, Agricultural Mulching Films, Greenhouse Plastic Or Covering Film

By Application: Agricultural Films For Bale Wrapping And Ensiling, Agricultural Films For Silo Bags Manufacturing, Agricultural Films For Tunnel Covers, Agricultural Films For Bunker Ensiling

By Geography: The global agricultural films market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides agricultural films market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global agricultural films market, agricultural films market share, agricultural films market segments and geographies, agricultural films market players, agricultural films market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The agricultural films market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Berry Global Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Coveris Group, Trioplast Industrier AB , Armando Alvarez Group, RKW Group, AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd., RPC Group plc, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Ab Rani Plast Oy, INDEVCO Group, Takiron Co. Ltd., Britton Group Inc, and Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

