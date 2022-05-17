Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 24% Through 2026

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the building-integrated photovoltaics market size is expected to grow from $10.31 billion in 2021 to $13.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1%. The building-integrated photovoltaics market size is expected to reach $30.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.9%. The increasing demand for zero-energy buildings is expected to fuel the growth of the building-integrated photovoltaics market going forward.

The building-integrated photovoltaics market consists of sales of building-integrated photovoltaics products (BIPV) by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to solar energy generating products that are perfectly integrated into the building envelope and are a part of building components such as facades, roofs, and windows. Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) serve two main purposes, they act as the building structure's exterior layer while also generating power for on-site usage or export to the grid. This system can save money on materials and electricity, reduce pollution, and increase the architectural appeal of a building. BIPV systems are often introduced in between the development phase of a building or deployed within the course of a rebuild of an existing building when one of the wrap components is important to get replaced.

Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Market Trends

The introduction of new production facilities has emerged as a major trend gaining popularity in the building-integrated photovoltaics market. Major manufacturers operating in the building-integrated photovoltaics sector are focused on introducing new production facilities to meet the growing demand.

Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Market Segments

The global building-integrated photovoltaics market is segmented:

By Product Type: Polyscrystaline, Thin-Film, Other Product Types

By Application: Roof, Facade, Glass, Other Applications

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global building-integrated photovoltaics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides building-integrated photovoltaics global market overviews, global building integrated photovoltaics market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global building-integrated photovoltaics global market, building-integrated photovoltaics global market share, building-integrated photovoltaics global market segments and geographies, building integrated photovoltaics global market trends, building-integrated photovoltaics global market players, building-integrated photovoltaics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The building-integrated photovoltaics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: First Solar Inc., Sharp Corporation, Yingli Solar, Solar Frontier, SunPower Corporation, Hanwha Solar, Renewable Energy Corporation (REC), Panasonic, Kyocera Document Solutions Company, Canadian Solar Inc, Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd., Harsha Abakus Solar Private Limited, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Greatcell Energy Limited, and Global Solar Energy Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

