Weaving Heartfelt Connections with Soul-Stirring Electronic Music: Budding Powerhouse MNA Unveils New Single
Contemporary yet underscored by a tinge of nostalgia, eclectic singer-songwriter MNA’s music is bound to captivate and excite fans of Pop and ElectronicOLNEY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few artists are able stay true to the spirit of a genre and its golden age, while also sculpt a unique identity for themselves. One such talent is up-and-coming Pop and Electronic artist, MNA.
MNA has made a powerful impact within the Electronic music industry, with a string of stirring and magnetizing musical compositions. Currently looking forward to adding yet another feather in his cap with a soulful new track titled, “Want You”, the talented artist is set for success.
Released under the purview of Mille Ville Music, “Want You” is bound to launch the artist into the music world, delivering a mix of rhythms and relatable song writing. Rife with nostalgic rhythms and poignant, yearning lyricism, “Want You” exudes an energy that is characteristic of MNA and his musical ethos.
A fantastic new release, “Want You” engulfs audiences with a distinct electronic Pop vibe, underlining themes of love, romance, loss, and missing someone. The stirring single is focused on the idea of missing someone special- a critical theme that will resonate with all those broken hearts who have been longing for something as fiery and passionate as love.
“Want You” was recorded at City’s Best Sounds, a recording studio that is based in Olney, Maryland, and owned and operated by producer StayDonovan (who has also produced for tomthemailman).
The brilliant new record was submitted to Mille Ville Music online and was accepted for publication through their label. Dominated by a strong and sensory 1980’s aesthetic, MNA’s musical compositions are underlined by a deep contemporary sound, which is reminiscent of bands such as “The 1975”.
ABOUT
Matthew Nino Azcuy, better known by his artistic identity MNA, was raised in the small town of Olney, Maryland. MNA grew up watching and listening to all of the greatest rappers and musicians of the 1990’s and early 2000’s music industry. During this golden age of music and music videos, Azcuy was inspired by both rappers and rock groups alike, galvanized to hone his skill sets and try his own hand at music.
However, it was at the age of sixteen, when Matthew decided to make his own original music, and launch his brand out into the music world. After years of searching for his own sound, Matthew teamed up with local producer Nemo to make a new album intriguingly titled, “Diamond Dog”. A true force to be reckoned with in Electronic and Pop, MNA is also involved in various diverse interests, spending his time as a published book author, avid writer, and a professional movie actor.
