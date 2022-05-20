Sandalwood Oil Market Demand 2028 - Increasing Awareness About Beauty & Skin Care Is Major Factor Driving Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

Rising demand for sandalwood oil as a result of developing skin and health concerns around the world is expected to drive market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently added a new market research report titled “Sandalwood Oil Market” that offers accurate insights into the Sandalwood Oil market to help readers and clients capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the market during the forecast period. The report also includes an extensive analysis of the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, risks, limitations, and threats to impart a clear understanding of the market dynamics and growth.

Sandalwood oil is a fragrant essential oil extracted from wood and roots of sandalwood tree. Sandalwood oil is used in a variety of personal care products, including creams, soaps, face washes, body washes, perfumes, and more. This oil is also utilized in a variety of commercial consumer products, including air fresheners, incense sticks, detergents, and other household items. Sandalwood oil is also used for its a variety of health advantages and is widely consumed in various parts around the world. including East Indian, Australian, New Caledonian, and others.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

Consumer goods industry is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing focus on sustainability, increasing penetration of e-commerce channels, and growing emphasis on enhancing customer experience. Growing need to reduce plastic packaging and increasing preference for eco-friendly packaging is also contributing to revenue growth of the market. Companies are focusing on catering to needs and demand of consumers to offer them personalized experience and keep up with the changing consumer demands. Increasing demand for functional foods and growing focus on health and wellness are some other key factors driving market growth.

The report offers updated financial information of the key competitors to offer accurate market insights and offers strategic recommendations. The study covers critical market trends along with an extensive analysis of emerging trends. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

• Khadi Natural

• PerfumersWorld

• Eden Botanicals

• Aroma Magic

• Ancient Healer

• Plant Therapy Essential Oils

• Santanol

Opportunities For Players Operating In The Global Sandalwood Oil Market:

Shift in customer preference from chemical-based products to natural products in various segments such as personal care and cosmetics, might be viewed by sandalwood oil manufacturers as a potential for market expansion. Increasing stress levels has resulted from a large number of people working in developing economies, prompting consumers to seek relaxation at spas. Sandalwood oil is a commonly used essential oil for aromatherapy, which further supports market growth.

Furthermore, the report divides the Sandalwood Oil market into key segments and sub-segments to offer analysis of the product type, application spectrum, and regional bifurcation of the industry:

Sandalwood Oil Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• East Indian Sandalwood oil

• New Caledonian Sandalwood oil

• Australian Sandalwood oil

• Others

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Organic

• Conventional

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Direct

• Indirect

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

• A detailed analysis of the global Sandalwood Oil market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2018 to 2028 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

• All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

• Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

