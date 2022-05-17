On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The head of state congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday and wished him the best of health and success in his activities.

The Kazakh President thanked for the attention and congratulations.

Hailing the successful development of bilateral friendly relations between the two countries in various fields, the heads of state expressed their confidence that the ties would continue to expand.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation and the issues of mutual interest.

President Ilham Aliyev invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. The Kazakh President accepted the invitation with pleasure.