Shade Net Market Demand 2022 - Increasing Crop Safety & Protection Concerns Have Contributed To Growth Of The Industry

Rising awareness about the advantages associated with shade nets has led to tremendous rise in demand for these products worldwide

A shade net is an artificial fiber net widely used in agricultural farms and greenhouses to protect plants, flowers, vegetables, and fruits against birds, pest attacks, harsh sunlight, UV radiation, incessant rains, frost, and other extreme weather conditions. These nets are made of synthetic fibers such as polyethylene, High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), and nylon, which make them highly stretchable, durable, and heat-resistant.

Key Players:

• Fiberweb India Ltd.

• Shakti Polyweave Pvt. Ltd.

• Low & Bonar Plc

• Garware Technical Fibers Ltd.

• JX Nippon

• Freudenberg

• Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

• Don & Low Ltd.

The FMCG industry has been majorly influenced by the rapid growth of e-commerce channels, growing demand for product convenience and transparency about the origin of products, increasing consumer focus on healthier products and sustainable packaging, and increasing disposable income among individuals across the globe. Increasing focus on meat alternatives, rising concerns regarding environmental sustainability and eco-friendly packaging, and increasing focus of key companies to take up the customer driven approach are some key factors expected to positively impact the revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Shade Net Market Segmentation:

Shade Net Density Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• 90%

• 75%

• 50%

• 40%

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Green x Black Shade Nets

• Black x Black Shade Nets

• White x Black Shade Nets

• Green x Green Shade Nets

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Polyethylene Thread

• Synthetic Fiber

• HDPE Plastic

• Nylon

• PVC

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Agriculture

• Greenhouse Agriculture

• Terrace Gardening & Fencing

• Horticulture and Floriculture

• Rooftop Restaurants/Outdoor Cafes

• Building Repairs & Construction

• Waterparks & Swimming Pool Shading and Fencing

• Others

The regional segmentation of the market offers key insights into the market and its dynamics across the key geographical regions of the world. The regional analysis section covers the trends and demands of the market products, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Key Regions of the Shade Net Market:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

