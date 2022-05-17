Agricultural Testing Market Size 2022 - Rise In Population & Increasing Agricultural Activities Driving Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

Major factors driving market revenue growth include growing use of agricultural soil testing services & solutions & increasing agricultural activities worldwide

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study published by Reports and Data titled Global Agricultural Testing Market provides a thorough assessment of the market. It studies the existing market scenario by evaluating crucial aspects influencing the growth of the Agricultural Testing sector. By examining the data collected from primary and secondary methodologies, the Agricultural Testing Market Report predicts the future progress of the Agricultural Testing market based on accurate estimations. Furthermore, the Agricultural Testing market report offers actionable insights into the future growth of the market based on inputs from industry experts to help readers formulate effective strategies.

Agriculture is one the fastest growing industry across the globe due to increasing demand for good quality food and rapidly expanding global population. The agricultural sector is rapidly gaining traction over the recent years and is expected register significantly higher revenue CAGR over the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributed to factors such as technological advancements in the agricultural sector, increasing demand for organic products and fertilizers and rising adoption of advanced techniques and products to increase crop yield. In addition, increasing environmental concerns and water shortage around the globe, and increasing environmental awareness among consumers and farmers, and rising adoption of smart and precision farming are fueling market growth.

Market Overview:

Agricultural development is one of the most effective weapons for ending extreme poverty, boosting shared prosperity, and feeding the 9.7 billion people expected to exist by 2050. When compared to other sectors, agriculture growth is two to four times more successful in raising incomes among the poorest. According to 2016 studies, agriculture provided a living for 65 percent of poor working individuals.

Agriculture is also critical to economic growth: it accounted for 4% of global GDP in 2018, and it can account for more than 25% of GDP in some emerging countries.

Agriculture-driven growth, poverty reduction, and food security, on the other hand, are under jeopardy: Crop yields could be reduced as a result of climate change, particularly in the world's most food-insecure countries. Around 25% of greenhouse gas emissions are caused by agriculture, forestry, and land use change. Climate change mitigation in the agriculture sector is a part of the solution.

The Agricultural Testing market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Agricultural Testing market.

Key Players:

• SGS SA

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Intertek

• Bureau Veritas SA

• ALS Limited

• TUV Nord Group

• Mérieux

• Asurequality

• Others

Market Segmentation:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Soil Testing

• Bio-solids Testing

• Water Testing

• Manure Testing

• Compost Testing

• Seeds Testing

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Safety Testing

• Chemical Residues

• Pathogens

• Heavy Metals

• Toxins

• Others

• Quality Assurance

• Chemical Quality Assurance

• Physical Quality Assurance

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

The global Agricultural Testing industry is also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help readers benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Agricultural Testing industry. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Agricultural Testing industry.

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Key Point Summary:

• Report Coverage: It includes information pertaining to vendors, product offerings in the global Agricultural Testing market, report timeline, and objectives of the study. Furthermore, this section highlights market segments included in the report based on types, applications, end-user industries, and regions.

• Executive Summary: It offers extensive historical analysis, competitive landscape, regional analysis, CAGR, key trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, risks, as well as other micro- and macro-economic indicators.

• Company Profiles: This section gives extensive profiles of the dominant players in the Agricultural Testing sector on the basis of their value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and other vital aspects.

Key Highlights Of The Global Agricultural Testing Market Report:

• Detailed market scope, structure, and dynamics, and estimated growth.

• Assessment of prevalent strategies in the market.

• In-depth analysis of recent events and technological advancements.

• Detailed market segmentation analysis.

• Competitive landscape.

Conclusively:

Key factors operating in the Agricultural Testing Market are quantitatively and qualitatively assessed to study the global and regional markets. This market report gives actionable insights and other valuable data about the overall market to provide an exhaustive study based on market drivers and restraints to project future growth.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

