Ferroalloys Market Report, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

Ferroalloys Market

IMARC Group expects the global ferroalloys market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Ferroalloys Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on ferroalloys market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global ferroalloys market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Ferroalloys refer to various alloys of iron that contain high proportions of one or more elements, such as aluminum (Al), silicon (Si), chromium (Cr), and manganese (Mn). Some of the commonly used ferroalloys include ferrochromium, ferrosilicon, ferrophosphorus, ferromanganese, ferromolybdenum, and ferroboron. They are used for improving functional properties, like ductility, corrosion resistance, strength, and fatigue, of various metals. On account of this, ferroalloys are extensively applied in the residential, transportation, automotive and commercial industries.

Market Trends:

The global ferroalloys market is primarily being driven by growth in the automotive industry. Ferroalloys are mainly utilized for producing several automobile components to improve fuel consumption and the overall functionality of vehicles. Other than this, increasing manufacturing of steel across the globe is further supporting the market growth. In line with this, widespread utilization of ferrochromium for the fabrication of stainless steel is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, increasing infrastructural projects, particularly in developing economies, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Arcelor Mittal

• Brahm Group

• China Minmetals Group Co. Ltd.

• Glencore plc

• Gulf Ferro Alloys Company (SABAYEK)

• Jindal Group

• Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant

• OM Holdings Ltd.

• SC Feral Srl

• SAIL

• Samancore Chrome

• Tata Steel Limited

Ferroalloys Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and application.

Market Breakup by Product:

• Ferrochrome

• Ferromanganese

• Ferro Silicomanganese

• Ferrosilicon

• Others

Market Breakup by Application:

• Carbon and Low Alloy Steel

• Stainless Steel

• Alloy Steel

• Cast Iron

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

