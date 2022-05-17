Submit Release
PM visited New York Stock Exchange, urged cooperation for upgrading market

VIETNAM, May 17 -  

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and New York Stock Exchange President Lynn Martin rang the closing bell to mark the end of the day's trading session at New York Stock Exchange on May 16. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held a working session at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 16 (local time) as part of the trip to the US.

In meeting the NYSE executives, including the NYSE President Lynn Martin, the Vietnamese PM expressed his pleasure to visit the largest stock exchange in the world in terms of market capitalisation, and thanked them for the warm welcome received from the NYSE and the privilege to ring the bell to end the trading session of May 16.

PM Chính stressed that Việt Nam is cracking down on the violations of a few unscrupulous investors in the country’s own stock markets to ensure its integrity, security, transparency, and sustainable development.

PM asked the NYSE to cooperate and share experience in making an effective stock market in Việt Nam as well as the country’s ambition to be a regional-level financial centre, foster the win-win partnership between NYSE and Vietnamese agencies and companies, contributing to the development of the US-Việt Nam comprehensive partnership.

On the occasion, PM Chính witnessed the awarding ceremony of two cooperation documents in the fields of finance, banking and investment funds between Vietnamese and US partners, including a cooperation document between Việt Nam’s State Securities Commission and the NYSE regarding the support to upgrade Việt Nam’s stock market and build a mechanism for investors to participate in the two stock markets. — VNS

 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visited the New York Stock Exchange on May 16. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

 

