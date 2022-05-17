In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Industry Growth, Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing investment in R&D in molecular diagnostics, new product development, & rising prevalence of targeted diseases are some key factors driving market

Market Size – USD 83.37 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market size is expected to reach USD 118.44 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. The study performs a historical assessment of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period.

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market revenue growth is due to increased investment in research & development in genomics and proteomics, and rising prevalence of targeted diseases.

The escalating geriatric populace, rising prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles that leads to chronic health issues, and rising cases of infectious diseases are some other elements driving the industry growth. Additionally, the increasing awareness about personalized medicine and escalating adoption of point-of-care testing is also contributing to the industry’s expansion. However, stringent regulatory policies and insufficient reimbursement are expected to impede the growth of the market.

Rising incidences of surgical interventions and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, infectious diseases, and cardiac diseases are expected to influence market growth positively.

Top competitors of the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

bioMérieux

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

DiaSorin

Sysmex Corporation

QIAGEN

Others

Key Highlights from the Report:

The reagent segment occupied the industry’s largest share in 2019, accounting for 37.1% of the industry share. Developing countries extensively use local immunoassay reagents programs to develop cost-efficient and high-quality reagents.

Immunoassay segment is predicted to account for a significant share of the industry in the projected timeframe. A substantial proportion of this segment can be attributed to the rising preference for these technologies in clinical diagnostics.

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) are extensively used in hospitals and clinics for a variety of applications. A surging caseload of hypertension, diabetes, kidney disorders, and hematological conditions are anticipated to positively impact market growth. Moreover, escalating partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are further supporting industry’s growth.

North America commanded the market growth and is expected to continue its dominance over the projected timeframe. The regional development can be accredited to the United States due to the increasing investment in the healthcare industry and the escalating adoption of point-of-care testing.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market on the basis of product, device, application, technique, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reagents & Kits

Data Management Software

Instruments

Semi-Automated Instruments

Fully Automated Instruments

Services

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disposable IVD Devices

Reusable IVD Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastrointestinal Disease

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Nephrological Disease

Cardiac Disease

Diabetes

Drug Testing /Pharmacogenomics

Autoimmune Diseases

HIV/AIDS

Other

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Chemistry

Coagulation and Hemostasis

Immunoassay

Hematology

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostics

Urinalysis

Other IVD Technologies

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare Settings

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Rest of MEA

The global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please get in touch with us. We assure you that your report will be designed as per your requirements.

