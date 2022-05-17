Wearable Organs Market Emerging Trend | By Key Players, Product Type, Application and Region By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The deficient availability of the organ donors and increasing applicability & use cases of the wearable organs are creating enforcement in the market.

Wearable Organs Market Size – USD 5.36 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.6%, Market Trends –High prevalence of artificial kidney transplants & hearable devices.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Wearable Organs Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Wearable Organs market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

The global Wearable Organs Market is expected to reach USD 19.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to an increase in the deficiency of available organ donors, growth in the incidence of organ failures due to many chronic & life-threatening diseases, and rising practice of adopting artificial devices for organ efficacy. The enhancement in the genomics, surgical techniques, genetic engineering, and availability of the proper instruments for the transplant could increase the success rates of the operations, the advancements in the wearable organs technologies have helped reduce the rate of mortality causing from the organ failures.

The growth in North American region is mainly driven by the growing demand for the artificial organ transplantation and higher rate of affordability for the same. Additionally, advancements in the biotechnology, healthcare and surgical systems, higher expenditure in healthcare facilities by the government and availability of many prominent players in the market placed North America in the superior position in the wearable organs market.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Neurotron Biotechnology

Cochlear Ltd.

HDT Global, Inc.

AWAK Technology

ReWalk Robotics

Second Sight Medical Products

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The organ replication sub-segment is forecasted to retain its dominance in the market due to its higher applicability, extended investment, quality control, and higher revenue count. Many newer start-ups and established companies have been investing a handful of amount in the research & developments, especially in the organ replication and showcased patents that eventually can have the chance of replicating human organs.

The Electronic sub-segment had the highest market share of 68% in 2019 due to its increasing implementation and use cases that in turn, increased the applicability as well as the demand for the wearable organs.

More than 120,000 solid organs transplant are performed every year, and that is nearly just the 1/5th of the total patients who require an organ transplant. More and more countries around the world are incorporating wearable organ technology into their public healthcare systems and working with companies on developing new use cases and applicability of the same.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the higher inclination towards artificial organ transplantation in emerging economies like China and India, the rising cases of organ failures due to various chronic diseases and accidents, and improved healthcare infrastructures, among others.

In June 2020, Medtronic PLC launched a new version of the advanced and hybrid closed-loop artificial pancreas algorithm based insulin delivery system that help young adults and teenagers with type 1 diabetes.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research have segmented the global Wearable Organs Market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Kidney

Pancreas

Cochlear Implants

Exoskeleton

Bionic Limbs

Vision Bionics

Brain Bionics

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electronics

Mechanical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organ Replication

Organ Efficacy

Clinical Testing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Wearable Artificial Kidney Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Wearable Artificial Kidney market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Wearable Artificial Kidney Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Wearable Artificial Kidney

Chapter 4: Presenting the Wearable Artificial Kidney Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Wearable Artificial Kidney market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Wearable Artificial Kidney Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

