Indian Textile and Apparel Market 2022-2027: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Leading Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast

Indian Textile and Apparel Market

Indian Textile and Apparel Market reached a value of US$ 151.2 Billion in 2021. The market to reach US$ 344.1 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 14.8% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Textile and Apparel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The Indian Textile and Apparel Market reached a value of US$ 151.2 Billion in 2021. A textile is refers to a flexible material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibers, often referred to as thread or yarn. These are formed by knitting, knotting, weaving, or pressing the fibers together. The products can be either absorbent, stretchy, bulky, or very strong are commonly characterized by enhanced durability and breathability. In India, the textile and apparel industry has become a vital contributor to the Indian economy over the years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 344.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% during 2022-2027.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-textiles-apparel-market/requestsample

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industry Trends:

The market in India is majorly driven by the easy availability of abundant raw materials, such as cotton, silk and, wool, etc, across India that are. widely used for manufacturing apparel. Furthermore, the increasing investments by the government of India (GoI) in the upgradation of the textile infrastructure by the widespread integration of advanced technologies with the production processes such as the Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks and the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the availability of cheap labor at a cheap cost is another factor contributing to market growth. Additionally, increasing penetration of high-speed internet has catalyzed tend the rapid expansion of online retail channels acrossing in the country are also , thereby providing a boost to the market growth.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-textiles-apparel-market

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the market share

• Market Segmentation by application, raw material and product type.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for Indian Textile and Apparel Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

• Clothing Textiles

• Technical Textiles

• Fashion Textiles

• Home-Decor Textiles

• Other Textiles

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Natural Fibres

• Man-Made Fibres

Breakup by Product Type:

• Yarn

• Fabric

• Fibre

• Others

Breakup by State:

• Maharashtra

• Uttar Pradesh

• Tamil Nadu

• Gujarat

• Karnataka

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

TOC for the Indian Textile and Apparel Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Indian Textile and Apparel Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/pepperoni-market-analysis-2022-2027-by-product-type-pork-pepperoni-top-brands-bridgford-danish-crown-hormel-johnsonville-liguria-pallas-smithfield

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/toys-and-games-market-size-to-reach-us-136-9-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-4-6

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/yogurt-market-size-to-reach-us-154-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-6-3

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/automotive-piston-market-to-reach-us-4-91-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-3-1

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/pickles-market-size-to-reach-us-14-1-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-4-05

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/food-packaging-market-size-to-reach-us-483-4-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-5-85

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.