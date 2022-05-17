Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed Offense: 1300 Block of L Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed offense that occurred on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:50 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect asked for money and the victim refused. The suspect then stopped the victim, brandished a sharp metal object, and demanded property. When the victim walked away, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.