Quintessential Care Offers Internal Medicine and Concierge Medicine Services

Quintessential Care offers health care services to patients to help them live their best quality of life and improve their overall health and wellness.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quintessential Care is pleased to announce that it offers internal medicine and concierge medicine services to encourage health and wellness for individuals. The Quintessential Care team focuses on providing personalized care plans that address each patient’s unique needs and helps them live the best quality of life.At Quintessential Care, patients can expect an excellent continuity of care that ensures their medical team gives them the high-quality care they need to live their best lives. The internal medicine team is skilled at the diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions as well as screening and managing multiple and complex chronic diseases. With a special interest in patient education and shared medical decision making, Quintessential Care appreciates and respects the continuity and relationship developed with its patients, collaborating with them to achieve their health goals. Virtual appointments are available for existing patients.Patients can also turn to the concierge medicine services offered by Quintessential Care with a membership-based primary health care plan. Members of this concierge medicine service enjoy benefits like direct phone access to their doctor, convenient secure messaging, a secure patient portal, same-day and next-day appointments, complimentary parking, house calls, and more.With a convenient patient portal, patients have easy access to medical records, notes and lab results, can schedule appointments, and more. Anyone interested in learning about the internal medicine and concierge medicine services can find out more by visiting the Quintessential Care website or by calling 1-312-942-5100.About Quintessential Care: Quintessential Care offers health care services to patients to help them live their best quality of life and improve their overall health and wellness. Our experienced team ensures that every patient gets the personalized care they deserve. With internal medicine and concierge medicine services, patients can expect a high quality of care with exceptional results.Quintessential Care850 S. Wabash Ave, Suite 210Chicago, IL 60605Call: 1-312-942-5100Fax: 1-312-942-5109