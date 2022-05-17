Computational Biology Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growing application of computational biology in proteomics, genomics, and epigenomics, & gene sequencing is driving the demand for the market.

Computational Biology Market Size – USD 3.58 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.4%, Market trends –Advancement in technology, and increased investment in R&D.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Computational Biology Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Computational Biology market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments.

The global Computational Biology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Computational biology is used to analyze biological data such as cell populations, genetic sequences, and protein samples and also discover new predictions.

The advent of innovative technologies such as sequencing, and high-throughput experimental methods like yeast two-hybrid, microarray, and chip-chip assays are generating a demand for mathematical modeling, analytical methods, and simulations for effective and hassle-free analysis of the data. Advancement in technology has opened up many options for innovation in the healthcare sector. Increased government funding, investments in research and development, and a rise in demand for predictive modeling for usage in various sequencing projects are driving the demand for the computational biology market.

Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/173

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Chemical Computing Group

Compugen, Simulation Plus

Genedata

Certara

Insilico Biotechnology

Accelrys

Rhenovia Pharma

Entelos, Nimbus Discovery

Others

Several companies are doing clinical studies in pharmacogenomics, and an increase in the number of clinical trials will propel the demand for the market in the coming years. An upsurge in the design and development of personalized medicine and disease modeling will also impact the demand. Computational biology also reduces the risk of human involvement in the clinical testing process, which further boosts the demand for the market’s product.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a funding of USD 5 million in computational biology for six new research projects. The purpose of the funding is to develop new analytical tools and software for managing an increase in the quantity of genomics and other data resulting from the study of microbes and other biological systems.

The In-House service-type segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Several Biopharma companies are undertaking clinical trials in their own buildings to avoid extra cost and also to prevent the risk of leakage of their pipeline projects. Moreover, as technology is becoming affordable, more companies are opting for in-house service.

The cellular & biology simulation segment is driven due to the high demand from computational genomics. The segment will witness growth owing to recent developments in IT technologies and cloud computing. Computational genomics is more specifically used for pattern recognition and analysis problems such as motif finding, gene finding, gene function prediction, evolutionary models, and fusion of sequence and expression information.

The commercial end-use segment dominated the computational biology market. Increased usage of the technology for personalized medicine and drug designing by pharmaceutical companies is propelling its demand. Several genetic disorders require specific customized treatment, which is creating a trend for personalized medicine.

North America is a hub for R&D in computational biology. The region witnessed increased investment by private and public companies in research for the development of effective medicine and therapies. It is also home to key companies involved in the market.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computational-biology-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Computational Biology Market on the basis of service-type, application, end-use, and region:

Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cellular & Biology Simulation

Computational Genomics

Computational Proteomics

Pharmacogenomics

Others

Drug discovery and disease modeling

Target identification

Target Validation

Lead Discovery

Lead Optimization

Pre-clinical drug development

Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacodynamics

Clinical trials

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Human Body Simulation Software

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academics

Industry

Commercial

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/173

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Computational Biology Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Computational Biology Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Computational Biology Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Computational Biology MarketThank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Explore More Reports from Emergen Research:

Newborn Screening Market-https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/new-born-screening-market

Regenerative Medicine Market-https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/regenerative-medicine-market

Interoperability Solutions In Healthcare Market-https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interoperability-solutions-in-healthcare-market

Radiation Dose Management Market-https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-dose-management-market

Orthodontics Market-https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthodontics-market

Cell And Gene Therapy Market-https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-and-gene-therapy-market



Computational Biology Market Size by 2027