Computational Biology Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2027 | Emergen Research
The growing application of computational biology in proteomics, genomics, and epigenomics, & gene sequencing is driving the demand for the market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Computational Biology Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Computational Biology market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments.
The global Computational Biology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Computational biology is used to analyze biological data such as cell populations, genetic sequences, and protein samples and also discover new predictions.
The advent of innovative technologies such as sequencing, and high-throughput experimental methods like yeast two-hybrid, microarray, and chip-chip assays are generating a demand for mathematical modeling, analytical methods, and simulations for effective and hassle-free analysis of the data. Advancement in technology has opened up many options for innovation in the healthcare sector. Increased government funding, investments in research and development, and a rise in demand for predictive modeling for usage in various sequencing projects are driving the demand for the computational biology market.
Some of the key participants in this industry include:
Chemical Computing Group
Compugen, Simulation Plus
Genedata
Certara
Insilico Biotechnology
Accelrys
Rhenovia Pharma
Entelos, Nimbus Discovery
Others
Several companies are doing clinical studies in pharmacogenomics, and an increase in the number of clinical trials will propel the demand for the market in the coming years. An upsurge in the design and development of personalized medicine and disease modeling will also impact the demand. Computational biology also reduces the risk of human involvement in the clinical testing process, which further boosts the demand for the market’s product.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a funding of USD 5 million in computational biology for six new research projects. The purpose of the funding is to develop new analytical tools and software for managing an increase in the quantity of genomics and other data resulting from the study of microbes and other biological systems.
The In-House service-type segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Several Biopharma companies are undertaking clinical trials in their own buildings to avoid extra cost and also to prevent the risk of leakage of their pipeline projects. Moreover, as technology is becoming affordable, more companies are opting for in-house service.
The cellular & biology simulation segment is driven due to the high demand from computational genomics. The segment will witness growth owing to recent developments in IT technologies and cloud computing. Computational genomics is more specifically used for pattern recognition and analysis problems such as motif finding, gene finding, gene function prediction, evolutionary models, and fusion of sequence and expression information.
The commercial end-use segment dominated the computational biology market. Increased usage of the technology for personalized medicine and drug designing by pharmaceutical companies is propelling its demand. Several genetic disorders require specific customized treatment, which is creating a trend for personalized medicine.
North America is a hub for R&D in computational biology. The region witnessed increased investment by private and public companies in research for the development of effective medicine and therapies. It is also home to key companies involved in the market.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Computational Biology Market on the basis of service-type, application, end-use, and region:
Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
In-House
Contract
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cellular & Biology Simulation
Computational Genomics
Computational Proteomics
Pharmacogenomics
Others
Drug discovery and disease modeling
Target identification
Target Validation
Lead Discovery
Lead Optimization
Pre-clinical drug development
Pharmacokinetics
Pharmacodynamics
Clinical trials
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Human Body Simulation Software
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Academics
Industry
Commercial
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Key Benefits of Buying the Global Computational Biology Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape
Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies
The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Computational Biology Market
Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate
In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Computational Biology Market
Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Computational Biology MarketThank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Computational Biology Market Size by 2027