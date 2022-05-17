PHILIPPINES, May 17 - Press Release May 11, 2022 "Panahon na para magkaisa!" Bong Go calls for unity among Filipinos as he hopes next elected leaders shall continue and pursue further the Duterte Legacy Senator Christopher Bong Go lauded the millions of Filipinos in the country and abroad who cast their votes in what he noted has been "among the longest, most grueling and most heated election seasons" in the Philippines that transpired amid an ongoing health crisis. The senator, who voted in Davao City on May 9, remarked, "I give credit to the Filipino people for showing and proving to the world that Philippine democracy is alive, well and flourishing despite all the difficulties and crises we have faced as a nation." As the nation awaits the official poll results, Go hoped that the Filipinos were able to choose their leaders wisely and further appealed that, as Filipinos, they should respect the results, support whoever the next leaders are, and unite as one for the betterment of the country. "Tapos na po ang halalan. Nagdesisyon na ang ating mga kababayan. Igalang po natin ang naging resulta dahil iyon naman ang nararapat, na sa demokrasya at sa ganitong pagpapasya ng taumbayan ay ang boses ng higit na nakararami ang dapat manaig," said Go. "Hindi naman maiiwasan na may mananalo at matatalo talaga. Kung nagkaroon man tayo ng kanya-kanyang sinuportahan noong panahon ng kampanya hanggang sa bumoto tayo, iisantabi na natin iyon. Ito na ang panahon para sa tunay na pagkakaisa. Magsama-sama tayo dahil ang ikabubuti ng ating bansa ay nasa mga kamay nating lahat at hindi lamang sa mga inihalal natin," he underscored. Go likewise reiterated the importance of having public leaders who would be able to continue the programs and reforms initiated by President Rodrigo Duterte that have proven to benefit the Filipino people during the latter's administration. The senator stressed that continuity plays a crucial role in attaining President Duterte's goal of providing a comfortable life for all. Go likewise reaffirmed that he will extend his utmost support to the programs of the next administration that will uplift the lives of the Filipinos. "This election is not only about choosing who will lead us in the next few years but also about continuing the positive changes that were brought by the current administration led by President Rodrigo Duterte," noted Go. "Sa aking trabaho bilang senador kahit isang boto lang ako sa Senado, titiyakin ko na ipagpapatuloy at isusulong ang magagandang programang makatutulong sa mahihirap gaya ng mga panukalang batas para makalikha ng mas maraming trabaho, pagpapaganda ng kalidad ng edukasyon, peace and order at, ang pinakamahalaga, ang para sa kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan," he reassured. Go also reassured that the Duterte Administration will be guiding the next President through the process to ensure smooth transfer of power to PRRD's successor, saying, "Titiyakin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang maayos na transition at pagsasalin ng mandatong mamuno sa susunod na mga taon. Kung sino man ang bagong mauupo sa Palasyo, hindi siya mahihirapan sa kanyang mga unang araw dahil maayos ang sistema na kanyang daratnan." "Sisiguraduhin rin ng Administrasyong Duterte na hindi maaantala ang pagkakaloob ng mga serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan--lalung-lalo na sa mga pinakamahihirap at walang ibang malalapitan. Tandaan natin na nasa panahon pa tayo ng pandemya kung kaya't hindi dapat masayang ang oras sa paglilingkod sa tao kahit sinuman ang nakaupo. Unahin natin palagi ang interes ng ating mga kababayang umaasa sa tulong ng kanilang gobyerno," he added. Go likewise maintained that despite the challenges that the country is facing, President Duterte has left a good legacy for the country and for the Filipino people. He then commended the President's firm, decisive and compassionate leadership that primed the country's way towards recovery. "Gusto kong gamitin ang pagkakataong ito para pasalamatan rin ang ating mahal na Pangulong Duterte. Siya ang kumakatawan sa tunay na malasakit at serbisyo. Dahil sa kanya, nagkaroon tayo ng pamahalaan na ang laging pangunahing layunin ay ang pagkakaroon ng pagkakapantay-pantay sa lipunan. Ipinangako niya ang isang gobyernong tapat, at sa ating pagsulong at pag-unlad ay walang maiiwan sa ating mga kababayan sa paglasap ng ligtas at komportableng buhay," Go expressed. The senator then cited some of the Duterte Administration's notable achievements, such as the campaign against illegal drugs, criminality, terrorism and corruption; fiscal and governance reforms; pursuit of peace not only in Mindanao but also in insurgency-ridden areas; and the flagship "Build, Build, Build" program. "Sa panahon ng ating mahal na Pangulo nagkaroon ng Golden Age of Infrastructure. Nakikita natin ngayon ang mga paliparan, daungan, tulay at mga daan na pakikinabangan ng mga susunod na henerasyon ng Pilipino. Umaasa ako na sa kamay ng ating mga bagong lider ay hindi nila sasayangin ang mga pagbabagong kanyang sinimulan--lalung-lalo na ang laban kontra iligal na droga, korapsyon, kriminalidad at iba pang katiwalian," concluded Go.