PHILIPPINES, May 17 - Press Release May 11, 2022 De Lima lauds Robredo, Pangilinan for sparking hope, inspiration among Filipinos Senator Leila M. de Lima commended Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan for sparking hope and inspiration to millions of Filipinos who supported their respective election bids. De Lima, who ran under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, said she admires how the two leaders encouraged people to stand up for what is right and just, as well as demand for clean and honest government. "Many of our countrymen are grateful to two of our leaders who sparked hope and inspiration to millions of Filipinos--VP Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan. My most profound gratitude and admiration to both of them whose tandem is the most potent force for good governance and effective leadership," she said. "Kasaysayan ang patunay: Hindi laging madaling ipaglaban ang minamahal. Hindi laging mabilis anihin ang ipinunlang sakripisyo at hangarin para sa Pilipino at sa Pilipinas," she added. Robredo and Pangilinan won the admiration of many with their sterling track record, solid platform of governance and genuine concern for the people. Despite people's frustration over the spread of fake news and persistent attempts to curtail freedom and democracy in the country, De Lima said she finds hope in knowing that many Filipinos are working together to fight these off. "Sa nasasaksihan natin ngayon, marami sa atin ang pinanghihinaan ng loob, nagagalit at nangangambang magpapatuloy ang ating kalbaryo. "Paano nangyari ito? May mga mulat sa katotohanan pero sinilaw ng kapangyarihan. Mayroong mga nag-aalangan pang dumilat o kaya naging kasangkapan pang linlangin at palabuin ang katotohanan gamit ang fake news. Patuloy na ginagamit ang makinarya ng gobyerno para marami ang manatiling nakahimlay sa propaganda ng kasinungalingan," she said. "Despite all these, many have already been enlightened. Many have spoken and stood their ground to support an honest government, to fight for justice for the thousands of victims of killings, and to uplift the lives of the marginalized and those who have been long neglected," she added. The lady Senator from Bicol reminded the public that the fight for a better Philippines is not yet over. "Gaya ng sinabi nina VP Leni at Sen. Kiko, hindi natatapos ang laban sa halalan. Patuloy pa rin tayong magmamatyag, itutuloy ang ating nasimulan, palalakasin ang ating hanay at pagyayamanin ang diwa ng bolunterismong ginising at patuloy pang pinag-aalab ng prinsipyo ng integridad at pagmamahal sa bayan," she said. "Nariyan na ang mga nagising sa bangungot at naspasya nang mamulat at mangmulat. Nandito tayo, na ang sugatang damdamin, ay lalong tumatapang sa paninindigan. At sa laban nating ito, mapalad tayo, dahil patuloy tayong pinangungunahan, at hindi tayo iiwan, nina VP Leni Robredo at Sen. Kiko Pangilinan," she added.