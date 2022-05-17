Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, May 17 - Press Release May 14, 2022

Bong Go lauds Filipino athletes as they continue to clinch medals for PH in Hanoi SEA Games

Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports Senator Christopher "Bong" Go praised Filipino athletes' efforts in the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, where they have thus far won 28 medals for the country.

Mary Francine Padios gave the Philippines its first gold medal when she reigned in women's pencak silat seni tunggal. On May 13, a day after the opening ceremonies of the Games, the country bagged its second gold after kurash athlete Jackielou Escarpe beat his Thai opponent at the men's -73kg kurash.

Later, Olympian Carlos Yulo also bagged the gold medal in the men's individual all-around event in gymnastics. Kickboxers Gina Araos Iniong and Jean Claude Saclag also won gold medals for the country for women's kickboxing low kick -60 kg and men's kickboxing low kick -63.5kg categories, respectively.

As of 8:00 am, May 14, the country also has 11 silver medals in men's beach handball, rowing, wushu and artistic gymnastics team; and in women's kurash and kickboxing. The Philippines also has twelve bronze medals so far in men's kurash, pencak silat, rowing and kickboxing; and women's rowing and kurash.

"As Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, I offer my heartfelt gratitude and admiration to each and every one of you for your unwavering devotion to our country via sports and for sustaining the real spirit of patriotism," expressed Go.

Recognizing the players' commitment, Go said that he will continue to fight for their welfare and interests. The senator also stated that regardless of the outcome of the events, he will always be proud of Filipino athletes, stating that their perseverance and efforts are already commendable.

"Your sacrifice and commitment is something we are truly grateful for. Maraming salamat sa pagpapakita ng inyong angking galing sa larangan ng sports," he stressed.

Earlier, Go also congratulated Padios for winning the Philippines' first gold medal in the regional meet. He likewise commended other athletes who have clinched early silver and bronze medals for the country.

"I wish the rest of the Team Philippines a very good luck as we defend our overall championship. The Filipino people are all behind you!" cheered Go.

Go then encouraged fellow Filipinos to show their support to the athletes who are competing for the country, saying, "Hinihimok ko rin po ang ating mga kababayan na magkaisa para sa ating mga atletang Pilipino na lumalaban sa SEA games. Ibigay po natin ang kinakailangan nilang suporta."

"Again, sama-sama po nating ibalik ang dangal ng Pilipinas sa mundo ng isports. Goodluck po sa ating mga atleta at mabuhay po kayong lahat!" he concluded.

