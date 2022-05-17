PHILIPPINES, May 17 - Press Release May 16, 2022 'Saludo sa patuloy na dedikasyon na paglingkuran at ipaglaban ang bayan' -- Bong Go joins PRRD in PMA commencement exercise Senator Christopher "Bong" Go hailed the new graduates of the Philippine Military Academy and reminded them to stay committed in serving the country and protecting their fellow Filipinos as they enter the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. On Sunday, May 15, Go joined President Rodrigo Duterte as the latter spearheaded the commencement exercises of 'Bagong Sibol sa Kinabukasan Didigma Hanggang sa Wakas' (BAGSIK DIWA) Class of 2022 at the Fort General Gregorio H. del Pilar in Baguio City. PMA BAGSIK DIWA Class has 214 graduating cadets, composed of 165 males and 49 females. They shall be deployed in the three branches of the AFP, with 104 joining the Philippine Army, 57 in the Philippine Navy, and 53 in the Philippine Air Force. "Today, the man in uniform must do many things at the same time, if he is to be relevant to these changing times. He must be both a warrior and a peacemaker, an arms bearer and a pencil pusher, skilled at the art of war and a depth of lifesaver, an offensive machine, an inferious defender, a tribune and a diplomat, a soldier and a civil servant," Duterte stressed in his remarks. "The Philippine Military Academy has efficiently prepared you for all possibilities and all eventualities. The eyes of the Filipino people are upon you. Always remain true to your oath," he urged. Echoing the President's appeal, Senator Go urged the graduates to fulfill their pledge to the country and continue pursuing Duterte's vision of securing the welfare, well-being and way of life of every Filipino while providing a comfortable life for all. The senator also commended the educators and their loved ones who supported the graduates' journey, saying, "Hindi lang po ang mga cadet ang nagtapos dito. Congratulations din po sa ating mga magulang at guro sa hanay ng PMA. Kung hindi po dahil sa inyo ay hindi po nila ito makakayanan mag-isa." "Sa 214 na nakapagtapos ng kanilang pag-aaral, maraming salamat po sa inyong hangarin na makapaglingkod at ipaglaban ang ating bayan. Asahan niyo po na kami po ni Pangulong Duterte ay aalalay sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya," he reassured. Even before becoming a senator, Go was instrumental in pushing for the salary increase of uniformed personnel, in fulfillment of President Duterte's promise at the start of his term. In January 2018, President Duterte signed Joint Resolution No. 1 which increased the base pay of all military and uniformed personnel in the government. As uniformed personnel plays a crucial role in maintaining national peace and order, the resolution doubled the base pay of a Private in the AFP, Police Officer I in the Philippine National Police, and their equivalent ranks in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Public Safety College, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority. "Noong umupo siya noong 2016, naisakatuparan po noong 2018. Ako po 'yung isa sa inutusan niya at tumulong po sa desisyon na 'yon na idoble po ang sahod ng ating mga militar at pulis," the lawmaker previously remarked. "Alam po namin ni Pangulong Duterte ang hirap ng inyong trabaho, kaya noon pa ay inuna na naming isinulong ang pagtaas ng sweldo for all uniformed personnel," he continued. The senator has also filed Senate Bill No. 393 to provide free legal assistance to military and police officers, explaining that law enforcers sometimes hesitate to implement the full force of the law because of fear of harassment from powerful personalities who may file cases against them in connection with the performance of their official duties. "Tulungan natin ang ating mga militar at pulis para magampanan ang kanilang tungkulin. Basta nasa tama kayo, ipaglalaban namin kayo ni Pangulong Duterte," he ended.