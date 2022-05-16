TAJIKISTAN, May 16 - On May 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon left for a working visit to the city of Moscow of the Russian Federation.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and other officials.

On this trip, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other officials.