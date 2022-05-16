Submit Release
Meeting with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

TAJIKISTAN, May 16 - On May 16, in Moscow, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the margins of the meeting of the Heads of State of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia at the level of strategic partnership and within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and other regional and international organizations were considered. The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, called today's meeting a good opportunity to discuss the prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

Satisfaction was expressed with the current state of bilateral relations, their steady development as well as the level of multifaceted cooperation.

In the course of the talks, the parties exchanged views on the use of untapped opportunities for the sectors of the economy of both countries and the reviving of the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

The heads of state also discussed the political situation in the world and the region, the political conjuncture in neighboring Afghanistan, cooperation in the field of security, the issue of ensuring security on the territory of the CSTO member states and other issues of mutual interest.

