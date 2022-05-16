Participation in the meeting of the Heads of State of the Collective Security Treaty Organization

TAJIKISTAN, May 16 - On May 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took part and spoke at the meeting of the Heads of State of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the city of Moscow of the Russian Federation.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Secretary General of the CSTO Stanislav Zas.

The meeting was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Agreement of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Organization.

The meeting was opened by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, who welcomed the heads of the CSTO member states.

The meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Chairman of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Nikol Pashinyan with the participation of the heads of member states in a limited format and ended with the signing of documents and holding a press conference.

The members of the CSTO Collective Security Council discussed the implementation of all the agreements of the Organization over the 20 years of its existence, as well as the situation on the territory of the member states and the prospects for its development.

Following the meeting, the CSTO Statement was adopted on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Agreement of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the 20th anniversary of the formation of the CSTO and the Resolution of the Collective Security Council "On awarding the orders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to participants in the peacekeeping operation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on the territory of the Republic Kazakhstan".