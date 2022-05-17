United States Frozen Pizza Market Report, Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Price Trends and Forecast 2021-2026

United States Frozen Pizza Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "United States Frozen Pizza Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Frozen Pizza Market in United States. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The market is currently witnessing strong growth. The United States Frozen Pizza market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Frozen pizzas have gained popularity in the United States as they can be consumed any time after reheating. They are half-baked and stored at low temperatures to preserve their nutritional content and flavor. As they offer convenience and have a longer shelf life as compared to freshly made pizzas, they are extensively used in cafes, hotels, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

There is a considerable rise in the demand for frozen pizzas across the United States on account of hectic schedules and high disposable incomes. This can also be attributed to the burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry and the escalating consumption of convenience and ready to eat (RTE) food products. Apart from this, the leading manufacturers are focusing on expanding their existing consumer base. As a result, they are introducing innovative product variants made using whole wheat, multigrain, and fat- and artificial preservatives-free ingredients. Furthermore, these manufacturers are coming-up with dairy-free frozen pizza to suit the dietary needs of the lactose-intolerant population.

United States Frozen Pizza Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, crust type, size, product type, topping and distribution.

Market Breakup by Crust Type:

• Thin Crust

• Thick Crust

• Stuffed Crust

• Others

Market Breakup by Size:

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Regular Frozen Pizza

• Premium Frozen Pizza

• Gourmet Frozen Pizza

Market Breakup by Topping:

• Cheese

• Meat

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Market Breakup by Distribution:

• Food Chain Services

• Modern Trade

• Departmental Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

