Irrigation Automation Market Size is projected to grow at over 18.2% CAGR to 2028

Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation and installation of irrigation automation systems are key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 2.97 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.2%, Market Trends – Integration of smart technologies in agricultural activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global irrigation automation market size is expected to reach USD 11.28 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives of governments related to water conservation and rising deployment and installation of irrigation automation systems in various countries across the globe.

Governments are focusing intently on reducing water wastage, which is an issue that primarily arises due to imprecise nature of irrigation water distribution systems. Rising government investment on promoting technological advancements in conventional agrarian irrigation techniques is expected further to boost growth of the irrigation automation system market during the forecast period. Collaborations with IT companies for the purpose of deployment of automation in irrigation systems, which would allow state government authorities to release and control the flow of irrigated water remotely, based on real-time demand from farmers is such areas.

The Irrigation Automation research report includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on a detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Key players involved in the market such as Netafim, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, and Nelson Irrigation.

Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, YAMIT Filtration and The Toro Company entered into a strategic partnership to offer advanced irrigation filtration systems for greenhouse and agricultural operations. The partnership is expected to make TORO the sole supplier of YAMIT’s industry-leading filtration solutions in Canada, United States, and Mexico.

Time-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to apply water in the necessary quantity at the right time has resulted in increasing utilization of time-based systems.

Drip irrigation segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Subsurface drip irrigation prevents wastage of water due to runoff and evaporation, which is resulting in its increasing utilization owing to rising awareness among growers regarding the importance of water conservation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global irrigation automation market on the basis of automation type, irrigation type, component, end-use, and region:

Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Volume-based

Time-based

Computer-based Control System

Real-time-based

Irrigation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Drip Irrigation

Sprinkler Irrigation

Surface Irrigation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sensors

Controllers

Sprinklers

Valves

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Agricultural

Non-agricultural

Regional Bifurcation of the Irrigation Automation Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

