Hearing Aids Market High demand and Trends from the APAC region | Reports by Emergen Research

Hearing Aids Market Size – USD 5,480.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends –Rising geriatric population

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hearing aids market is expected to reach USD 8,967.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The hearing aids market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to the increasing application of behind-the-ear, receiver in-the-ear, in-the-ear, and canal hearing aids, as well as cochlear implants, among others, in the adults and pediatrics. Innovative technological developments in hearing aids are crucial to fuel market demand.

The government’s support for improving the life of hearing-impaired individuals is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase five-fold since 1950. Elderly people suffer from various complications, including hearing loss. Hearing loss in geriatric people may occur due to various factors, but generally, it occurs from changes in the auditory nerve and inner ear with aging. Besides, medications and certain healthcare issues may also trigger the condition.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :Benson Hearing, Starkey, Medtronic, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., MED_EL, WIDEX USA Inc., GN Store Nord A/S, Phonak, William Demat Holding A/S, and Rion

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

The latest report encases an in-depth summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Hearing Aids Market , with systematic profiling of the companies operating across this industry. In this section of the report, experts have listed down the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for proposed business expansion. Additionally, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have also been assessed in the report through effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

By type, canal hearing aids are estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.8% in the forecast period. Canal hearing aids have a less likely chance to overwhelm listeners with feedback, and blocking of the ear canal is less of a problem, thus mitigating the occlusion effect.

By hearing loss, sensorineural hearing loss held a substantial market share in 2019. Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) occurs post damage to the inner ear. It may also occur owing to nerve pathways problems from the inner ear to the brain. SNHL may cause difficulty in the hearing of soft sound and even louder sounds.

By application, pediatrics are estimated to observe a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period, as the amplification of sound stimulates and promotes the growth of the brain’s auditory centers, thereby assisting in a child’s critical learning.

Europe, in terms of revenue, held the largest hearing aid market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing occurrences of hearing loss.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐬, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids

Receiver in-the-ear Hearing Aids

In-the-ear Hearing Aids

Canal Hearing Aids

Others

Hearing Loss Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adults

Pediatrics

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

The global Hearing Aids Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Hearing Aids Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

The study paper dissects the total market potential of major regions with strengths, opportunity and challenge, constraints, and dangers.

By identifying the high-improvement locations, the study inspects the open entryways, keeping an eye out for accomplices.

It examines each submarket in terms of a single improvement design and its contribution to the market.

It examines the recent developments, such as advancements, business strategies, new product releases, and acquisitions.

It purposefully profiles the major market players and thoroughly investigates their advancement strategies.

