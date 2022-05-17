Nematicides Market Expected to Collect USD 1.75 Billion by 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nematicides Market size is expected to reach USD 1.75 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nematodes, a scientific term indicated for roundworms, comprise above 15,000 species. Most of the nematodes’ species that attack crops are generally microscopic. Nematodes attack the foliage, flowers, stem, and plants’ roots. They specifically attack roots, causing root knots, stunted root systems, and root lesions, resulting in declining of the plants or crops. Nematodes are immensely harmful to plants, as they attack plants to feed on them. Therefore, nematodes cause severe damage to many crops by eating the flowers, and fruits, leading to decreased crop productivity. Nematicides are majorly used by farmers for killing as well as controlling nematodes.

Nematicides are intended to increase the efficiency of water use and nutrient uptake, resulting in the minimized cost of irrigation and fertilizers, promoting the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing adoption of integrated pest management globally, combined with rising awareness regarding the advantages of nematicides is boosting the industry’s growth.

Furthermore, growing practices in seed treatment are also providing ample opportunities for numerous stakeholders in this sector. However, human and environmental hazards due to the usage of chemical nematicides, the development of transgenic plants and crops, and government regulations on pesticides are the factors posing challenges to the sector’s growth. Moreover, the synthetic nematicides’ negative impact on soil may obstruct the industry's expansion.

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Nematicides market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Nematicides market.

Major manufacturers in the nematicides industry are Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Corteva Agriscience (US), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel), BASF SE (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), UPL Limited (India), Nufarm (Australia), and Isagro Group (Italy).

Further key findings in the report

Chemical nematicides accounted for the largest industry share in the year 2017, due to their growing usage in several developing countries, higher efficiency, easy availability, and reduced cost as compared to other biologicals.

Nematicides are applied to fruits & vegetables including tomatoes, potatoes, pineapples, and so on. Along with providing protection from the nematodes, it also aids in increasing soil fertility.

The biological nematicides are predicted to register the fastest growth over the analysis period, because of the increasing public health and environmental concerns with the usage of chemical nematicides, soaring need for chemical residue-free products, increasing organic farming, and government support to apply biological nematicides treatment globally.

The Asia Pacific and Latin America regions are foreseen to contribute significantly to the industry growth owing to growing agriculture, and rising demand for food. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding plant health among farmers and enhancing crop healthcare infrastructure in both of these regions are accelerating the industry growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global nematicides market on the basis of product type, mode of application, nematode type, crop type, form, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Fumigants

Organophosphates

Carbamates

Bio nematicides

Others (which include active ingredients, such as acetoprole, benclothiaz, DBCP, and chitosan)

Crop type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Field crops

Fruits & nuts

Vegetables

Others (which include plantation, turf & grasses, and ornamental crops)

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Granular

Liquid

Nematode Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Root-knot nematode

Cyst

Others (which include lesion nematodes, stubby root nematodes, and stem nematodes)

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

