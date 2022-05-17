Submit Release
Updated Restrictions and Closures on I-515 (US-95) Through Downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nev. – As a part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s I-515 Viaduct Rehab Project, the following traffic restrictions will be in place this week.

Nightly through Friday, May 20  • I-515 southbound - Casino Center to Eastern Ave reduced to one lane, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. • Desert Inn Road under I-515 reduced to one lane in each direction, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. • 24/7: Eastern Avenue under I-515 reduced to two lanes in each direction

Thursday May 19th • I-515 northbound ramp to I-15 North CLOSED 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20 • Las Vegas Blvd on-ramp to I-515 Southbound CLOSED, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. • I-515 southbound off-ramp to Eastern Ave CLOSED, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Nightly, Tuesday, May 17 through Friday, May 20 • I-515 northbound - Eastern Ave to I-15 reduced to one lane, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Ongoing • Desert Inn Rd, Eastern Ave and Maryland Pkwy under I-515 reduced to 2 lanes in each direction. • I-515 southbound right lane, right shoulder CLOSED on the Desert Inn bridge starting at 10 p.m. (until early June).

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Traffic control operations are subject to change to due weather and other factors. For additional information, please visit i515project.comand follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.

