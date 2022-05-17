Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser v.s. Dangbei Mars Pro:which is better?
Recently Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector hits the projection world. What are the differences between Dangbei Mars Pro and Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser?NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector hits the projection world. There are several brilliant points that Nebula Cosmos 4K laser gets you. As a similar-positioned projector, Dangbei Mars Pro adopts excellent and strong features on a par with Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser. What are differences between these two projectors? Which one should be recommended? We will tell the difference from the main specifications and some special points of them.
Resolution&Brightness
Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector and Dangbei Mars Pro both adopt ALPD laser source and feature 4K resolution, promising the stunning detailed imagery. As for the brightness, Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K gets 2,400 lumens(equals to 3,000ANSI lumens) while Dangbei Mars Pro achieves 3,200 ANSI lumens. Dangbei Mars Pro is a little brighter than Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K. To the naked eye, there is not much difference in brightness between the two. Both of them have almost reached the best line of brightness and resolution within the projector industry.
Smart functions
As smart projectors, Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector and Dangbei Mars Pro have been studied in depth in terms of automatic adjustment and ease of use of the projector. They both support a couple of auto adjustments. Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector supports auto keystone correction, auto screen fit, seamless autofocus. Dangbei Mars Pro sopports auto keystone correction, auto screen alignment, real-time autofocus, auto obstacle avoidance, auto screen-off.
About Projection Image
Except for stunning 4K resolution, Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector adopts HDR10 and Dangbei Mars Pro gets HDR10+ to enhance the image quality. Also, both support 3D effect, allowing you enjoy the immersive viewing at your private space. There is also a difference about the projection size. The Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector can project a screen up to 150 ″, while the Dangbei Mars Pro can reach a maximum of 300 ″.
BUILT-IN System
In terms of Built-in System, Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector wins. It adopts Android TV 10.0, containing 400,000+ movies and episodes on 7,000+ apps, including the most popular streaming platforms. The powerful Android TV 10.0 is undoubtedly offers a big convenience for users. Dangbei Mars Pro is powered by its own-developed system---emotn system. You need to download the store and these video apps.
Memory&Ports
Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector is equipped with 2GB(RAM)+16GB(ROM), while Dangbei Mars Pro is loaded with 4GB(RAM)+128GB(ROM). Dangbei Mars Pro wins a lot in memory. Does the memory count? Definitely yes! A large memory guarantees the smooth operation of the projector and offers you a chance to download many wonderful videos so that you can watch it from anytime to anywhere.
Eye guard
Both Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K and Dangbei Mars Pro adopts auto screen-off function. Any time you walk in front of the image, the light goes dark to keep you and your family's eyes safe. And Dangbei Mars Pro got the German TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification.
Other aspects
Regarding the ports, both of them can connect different devices. Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector is equipped with HDMI, USB, and AUX. Dangbei Mars Pro is fitted with 2*USB 2.0 interfaces, 2*HDMI interfaces, 1*S/PDIF interface, 1*RJ45 LAN, and 1*3.5 mm Earphone port, compatible with various devices, including computers, TV Boxes, game players, etc. Dangbei Mars Pro contain more different devices apparently. In addition, both of them support Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connection.
Price&Availability
Anker Cosmos laser 4K laser projector has two configurations---1080p/4K. And the prices of 1080p and 4K are $1,699 and $2,199. Dangbei Mars Pro is now available in the U.S.; Canada; and Taiwan(China). Dangbei Mars Pro is offering a special price of $1,799(with a temporary $200 discount).
To sum up, If you do not consider the budget, Anker Cosmos laser 4K projector is certainly the best choice. Under a limited budget (for example, a budget of $2000 or less), then the Dangbei Mars Pro is a more cost-effective option.
