Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Economic Success At Rio Grande Valley Business Summit In McAllen

TEXAS, May 16 - May 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today touted Texas' world-class economic opportunities and competitive business climate in an armchair discussion at the Rio Grande Valley Business Summit in McAllen. During the discussion, Governor Abbott credited Texas' booming economy to polices that empower small businesses and highlighted the Rio Grande Valley as a region of opportunity.

"By lowering taxes, cutting regulations, investing in a growing, diverse workforce, and more, the Lone Star State has become the top destination for businesses — and Texans — to succeed," said Governor Abbott. "This spirit of rugged individualism and entrepreneurship manifests in the Rio Grande Valley, making the region a prime location for many businesses looking to break ground or expand in Texas. Our state thrives when opportunity is abundant on Main Street, and together we will keep Texas the best state in the nation to start and grow small businesses."

Hosted by the Texas Association of Business and the Rio Grande Valley Partnership, the Rio Grande Valley Business Summit hosts discussions about small business resources, workforce solutions, and energy in the Valley.