Bowser Administration Graduates Newest Class of Comp TIA A+ Professionals at DC Infrastructure Academy 

(Washington, DC) – Today, the Department of Employment Services (DOES) celebrated training graduates with a ceremony at the DC Infrastructure Academy (DCIA) headquarters at 2330 Pomeroy Road SE during Infrastructure Week. “Four years ago, our Mayor Muriel Bowser saw an opportunity to build a human capital pipeline for Washingtonians to build their careers right here in DC,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “The Bowser Administration is investing even more in DCIA, providing funding and additional hands-on learning and quick paths to careers in IT, Energy, Transportation, Health Safety, and Construction. We celebrate the hard work of our DCIA graduates that have opened the door for education, career advancement, and community development.” Mayor Bowser opened DCIA in 2018 to create a pipeline to in-demand jobs in the rapidly growing infrastructure sector. Since then, DCIA has connected more than 2,000 residents and has a 90% graduation rate. In March, the Mayor held an event at DCIA to highlight her budget investments in the expansion of the Infrastructure Academy. During today’s graduation ceremony, those who have successfully completed the Community College Preparatory Academy (CC Prep) training program will be recognized for receiving their Comp TIA A+ certification and will be connected to employment opportunities. CC Prep prepares DCIA trainees to complete a 14-week program with guided instruction on Custom PC Configuration, Cloud Computing Concepts, and Malware Removal. The Department of Employment Services (DOES) is the District’s lead labor, workforce development agency, and is responsible for providing District residents with critical employment readiness and job training services. To learn more about apprenticeships, programs trainings and services offered at DCIA and DOES, visit does.dc.gov or es.does.dc.gov.