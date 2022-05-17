Sustainable Fashion Brand Dobermen to Drop its First Sneaker Collection

The "DO IT ALL" series The "NO HUNGER" series The "FREE WILDLIFE" series The "CLEAN OCEANS" series

Dobermen, an innovative brand pursuing fashion for a better planet, will be launching their Genesis 01 collection on May 27

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eco-friendly fashion is currently the fastest-growing segment in the market and is projected to grow by more than 10% per year, according to GlobeNewswire. Despite this, customers are left questioning the authenticity of claims from apparel companies about their sustainability practices across complex global supply chains. Dobermen, the fashion brand with an innovative approach to these issues, is providing an answer. On May 27th Dobermen will drop its first collection, the Genesis 01 sneaker series, which promises minimal environmental impact and every pair sold will benefit the planet in its own way.



THE GENESIS 01 COLLECTION

The aptly named Genesis 01 Collection is just the beginning for Dobermen. Every shoe is crafted in collaboration with a street artist: distinct and authentic in style. In addition, a Domermen product provides a key to an exclusive community and a host of perks.

Each of the four models comprises a piece of wearable art with a playful design that gives a nod to the cause that it is linked to.

• 00 - Do It All – inscribed with the phrase “for a better planet”, the proceeds of this classic white sneaker will be divided equally between the collection’s sustainability objectives.

• 01 - No Hunger – this series is dedicated to helping fight hunger on earth. Splashed with “Sunny Side Up” graffiti, for each pair sold Dobermen will provide 22 emergency meals where they are needed most.

• 02 - Free Wildlife - the sneaker keeping wildlife wild. In partnership with a global network of conservation organizations, each pair represents 240m2 of preserved habitat.

• 03 - Clean Oceans - representing ocean life from the Arctic to the southern seas, the proceeds from this series will go towards removing 4kg of waste per shoe from our oceans.

As well as the environmental cause each pair sold supports, Dobermen’s mission of sustainability is embedded in the product itself. The Swiss-designed shoe is constructed from vegan grape leather with recycled rubber soles.

Every pair in the collection is inscribed with a unique imprint number, from 1 to 2,500 for each series, that corresponds to its own digital token.



EXCLUSIVE CLUB MEMBERSHIP

“We are creating fashion for a better planet and providing our holders with more than just a sneaker. Our products are made for the physical and digital future, secured through the Ethereum blockchain to delegitimize counterfeits and validate holders who can benefit from member perks.” Explains Dobermen Founder and CEO, Marlon Goetz.

The token that accompanies the shoe is a 3D model of the sneaker that will authenticate the purchase, as well as grant the holder access to presale of future limited collections, giveaways, and exclusive events.