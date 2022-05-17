The Davos Meetings Go Green - Climate on the Agenda
The Side Event that is Bringing Catalytic Solutions to the TableDAVOS, SWITZERLAND , May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate Leapfrogging & Davos Agenda - With a heighted eye on ESG, Resilience and a Race to Net-Zero, The Green Accelerator Comes to Davos at an exclusive invite-only side event to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings in the high-security zone at Hotel Seehof on 25 May 2022 in Davos (Switzerland).
Curated and geared up in advance to COP27 in Egypt this year, the panel will begin with remarks from The Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Rania Al-Mashat together with Dr. Laura-Marie Topfer a sustainable finance expert and Partner at Extantia Capital.
Timely, and a follow-up from the recent Glasgow discussions at COP26, the first panel hosts selected impact investors and industry leaders focused on leading the energy transition, such as, Kerry Adler --- a visionary serving as SkyPower’s global President and CEO who helped propel SkyPower since inception; now, one of the largest and most innovative renewable companies focused on large-scale solar generation in over 35 countries and four continents.
A focus on emerging market impact investors also come to the stage such as Barbara Ann Bernard, Founder & CIO of Wincrest Capital, moderated by Michael Stirling, Chairman and CEO of Stirling Infrastructure Partners. Followed by one of the world’s authorities on planetary boundaries, Professor Johan Rockstrom, an internationally recognized scientist and Professor of Environmental Science, PIK at the Stockholm Resilience Centre, will lead the second panel on climate solutions and the role technology has in safeguarding our planet. Moderated by Global Impact Strategist Nisaa Jetha, a leading professional across brands and the investment management space, specialising in ESG, Impact, Climate Resilience & Mitigation furthering catalytic sustainable solutions.
Commenting on the event, Nisaa Jetha discusses why forums like Davos are key to building green solutions:
“Forums like Davos are key to catalysing and delivering on the SDGs. A key focus during my time at COP26 was understanding how emerging markets can further Agenda 2030. I started to build around a term I used “climate leapfrogging” which in the environmental space outlines how emerging and developing nations can leapfrog to modern, clean technologies which is an integral part of climate resilience, mitigation and capacity building. It also informs that some of the brightest and biggest solutions may have the opportunity to come from emerging markets as we see with the case studies around mobile banking. Looking forward to being part of green solutions in Davos.”
Other keynotes include Will Marshall, Co-Founder & CEO of Planet leading the space renaissance and Dr. Bryan Scheler the Head of Sustainable Finance, Impact Investing & ESG at the BMW Foundation.
The Founder of In-Events hosting the event, Zdenka E. Rezacova remarks:
“I curated The Green Accelerator event to showcase some of the best climate solutions and give the pre-selected climate start-ups a platform to present, connect them with investors, and support the transition to a green and regenerative economy"
The event will feature pitches from twenty pre-selected climate start-ups leading the green transition. The Green Accelerator is being held in Davos as a Side Event to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings.
End of Release
About In-Events
In-Events is an exclusive boutique C-Suite-only events firm that curates an array of high-level invite-only events to further social causes specifically around promoting environmental justice and sustainable solutions. Founded by Zdenka E. Rezacova who has furthered a voice through her platform for global business leaders, academic institutions, investors, and thought leaders alongside some of the leading influencers of our time to connect and drive forward environmental innovation, climate action, and catalyse discussions to further the transition to a green economy.
Zdenka E. Rezacova
In Events
+30 694 310 5811
email us here