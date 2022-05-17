Mieko Hester Perez Named Chief Operating Officer for MDXclusive, the Doctor-Trusted CBD Line

Trusted and Recommended By Physicians (mdxclusvie.com)

Global Health Care Advocate, Autism Ambassador and MDXclusive Co-Founder to Focus on Day-to-Day Operations of Patient-Focused, Lab-Certified CBD Product Line

MDXclusive, the Doctor-trusted direct to consumer retailer of high-quality products derived from non-psychoactive hemp, has named co-founder and globally recognized Autism ambassador and alternative treatment expert Mieko Hester Perez as Chief Operating Officer. Mieko will engage in day-to-day oversight of the company’s product development, sales & marketing, global development, research & education, and supply chain.

“MDXclusive serves a broad national audience through our physician network and discreet direct-to-consumer model, a structure we established to align the long-standing reputation of our founding partners as trusted educators on a global stage for the use of CBD in restorative health settings,” said Mieko. “My focus moving forward will be to ensure our brand elevates the dialogue amongst healthcare professionals on the researched-based merits of CBD, while optimizing our supply chain and fulfillment operations to ensure timely access to high quality, lab tested CBD products.”

MDXclusive is co-founded by Mieko with Denise Chesne, MSN, RN an experienced critical care nurse and advocate for the health benefits of CBD, who serves as the company’s Chief Executive.

“As co-founders of MDXclusive, Mieko and I are committed to developing a professional resource for healthcare practitioners and a trusted brand that leads the CBD market in education, ease of access, and lab-tested quality,” said Chesne.

MDXclusive, a women-owned company, also operates under the guidance of a Board of Advisors featuring a roster of lauded physicians monitoring the introduction of CBD as a viable alternative treatment option. These independent, advising physicians include the following leaders in healthcare best practices:

• Dr. Paryus Patel - Corporate Chief Medical Officer for Prime Healthcare/Pulmonology, Internal Medicine, Critical Care Medicine

• Dr. Shikrant Tamhane - Family Medicine Specialist

• Dr. John Griffith - President and CEO Kedren Community Health Center

• Dr. Robert B. Chesne - Cardiology

• Dr. Emmanuel Mba - Clinical Professor, University of Southern California Obstetrics and Gynecology

• Dr. Lee Weiss - Emergency Medicine

• Dr. Olumuyiwa Oredugba - Nephrology, Internal Medicine

Mieko, operating from offices in Los Angeles and Puerto Rico, is also the founder of IIMD, a globally accessible peer-to-peer physician and healthcare practitioner resource network developed to share experience, research, and methodology on the use of CBD and medical cannabis as physician supervised alternative medicines. She holds certificates in Brain Health, Legal & Ethical Issues in Healthcare, and Pain Assessment and Management. She is also a Pediatric and Palliative Care Legal Consultant specializing in Cannabis and CBD Therapeutics. A full overview of Mieko’s global and professional experience can be found here:

miekosblog.com

About MDXclusive:

MDXclusive is a direct-to-consumer provider of high-quality Broad Spectrum CBD. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice. All MDXclusive products are made with hemp-derived CBD and contain less than 0.3% THC. For more information contact info@mdxclusive.com or to order products, please visit www.MDXclusive.com.

