Prüvit Lands Impressive Finalist Showing in the $1 Billion + Category At 2022 Deal of the Year Awards
To be honored in this gives us a chance to celebrate this moment, reflect on how we got here and look ahead to the amazing things we’re doing to continue this momentum.”SOUTH SALEM, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D CEO Magazine and the Association for Corporate Growth-DFW announced the winners of the 2022 Mergers & Acquisitions Awards program, honoring individual achievements and notable business transactions that closed last year. The event, now in its ninth year, was a standout thanks to the “M&A Super Cycle” conditions of 2021 that created a wealth of opportunities for savvy entrepreneurs and entities looking to grow their portfolios. The global deal market saw a YOY increase of over 64 percent reaching an incredible $5.8 trillion in 2021. Among those up for awards in the biggest Deal of the Year ($1 Billion +) category was Prüvit Ventures for their Sun Basket Merge.
Prüvit co-founder and CEO Brian Underwood is excited to see his passion and the hard work of their expansive community paying off at such a high level. “I love that this acquisition has empowered us to bring healthy, convenient meals to anyone who wants to pursue better. It’s exciting for the entire organization at every level. To be honored in this gives us a chance to celebrate this moment, reflect on how we got here and look ahead to the amazing things we’re doing to continue this momentum.”
The exclusive award ceremony took place on May 5 at the Tower Club in Dallas, TX and was an impressive and fiercely competitive landscape thanks to the huge numbers of the past year. All the nominees could enjoy the festivities knowing that they are at the top of the deal game in a moment that will go down in history as being a time of outsized transactions.
With a wide swath of categories, there was something for everyone in the community at these awards. From attorneys, investment bankers, and equity professionals to the deals that fell anywhere from under $50 Million to $1 Billion +, they rolled out the red carpet for the many outstanding people behind the most important transactions of the last 12 months.
Prüvit, a finalist for the Deal of the Year ($1 Billion+) for their merger with Sun Basket to create Prüvit Meals (a first for the community-marketing industry) was an especially impressive appearance both because they entered at the top level in the deal categories - having been in operation for 6 short years, they are a relatively young company making big moves in the health technology space. Having just come off their honor at the DSN 2022 Global 100 for achieving $598 million in yearly revenue, Prüvit is experiencing a banner year thanks to their strength of community and Underwood’s thoughtful, strategic leadership.
