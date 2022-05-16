Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Identified in Dunn, Marinette Counties

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 16, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Dunn and Marinette counties. Birds at both sites will be depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.

Domestic flocks in 13 Wisconsin counties hav​e now been infected with HPAI. Flock owners are strongly encouraged to continue practicing biosecurity measures to protect their birds from the virus. This includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.

Additionally, DATCP has issued a summary special order restricting movement of domestic birds and domestic bird products in parts of Barron and Polk counties. Flock owners who want confirm whether they are in a restricted zone can check the county map or listing of Public Land Survey System (PLSS) township and range sections on the DATCP website. Anyone who would like to check the PLSS section of their current or desired flock location may do so at https://maps.sco.wisc.edu/plss-locator/.

Wisconsin poultry owners are reminded to register their premises. State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept, and registration helps animal health officials communicate with flock owners during disease​ outbreaks.

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

Additional resources

