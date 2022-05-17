UCAYALI EXPORTS REACHED A RECORD OF US$88 MILLION IN 2021 LEAD BY PALM OIL EXPORTS

For the second consecutive year, palm oil led the region's exports with a total of US$49.5 million, representing more than 56% of total exports and a growth of 139% compared to 2020. We are not expanding crops and we take great care of the fauna and flora around us.

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, May 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --Ocho Sur, a business group engaged in the sustainable production of palm oil products and by-products in Ucayali, shared the latest report presented by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism – MINCETUR (for its acronym in Spanish), reporting that the Ucayali region reached an export record of US$88 million in 2021, doubling the figure compared to the previous year.For the second consecutive year, palm oil led the region's exports with a total of US$49.5 million, representing more than 56% of total exports and a growth of 139% compared to 2020.“We are proud to be part of this economic milestone for our beloved region and for a national industry that creates formal jobs, generates foreign exchange for the country and produces palm oil responsibly, while caring of the environment,” said Michael Spoor, CEO of Ocho Sur.He added that “since 2016 when Ocho Sur was founded, we have not expanded one hectare of cropland. Our goal has been to use the most advanced technology to increase the efficiency and productivity of our existing operations.”The palm oil sector has become one of the main engines of economic and social development for Ucayali and the Peruvian jungle. Furthermore, palm oil is present on only 0.1% of the total area of the Peruvian Amazon, a fact which stands in sharp contrast to the claims that it represents a risk to the forests or is a primary driver of deforestation. As a highly beneficial economic alternative to other historically destructive uses, it is one of the best substitutes to protect them.Palm oil has also become a great alternative in the fight against illegal coca leaf production and drug trafficking, which are increasing alarmingly.Approximately 60,000 hectares of forests are lost each year in Ucayali due to migratory agriculture and informal activities. These continue to be the main causes of deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon.“For those of us fighting against forest loss in Peru, it is important that we provide sound economic alternatives and responses that address the needs of our people and their future generations,” said the CEO of Ocho Sur.About Ocho SurOcho Sur is a leading business group engaged in the sustainable production of palm products and derivatives in Ucayali, Peru. Founded in 2016, Ocho Sur is committed to responsible agricultural and industrial activity that protects the environment, the people and promotes inclusive economic development.

