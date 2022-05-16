Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,047 in the last 365 days.

State Route 68 paving project west of Golden Valley postponed

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ – A project to replace pavement along 15 miles of State Route 68 from SR 95 in Bullhead City to just west of Golden Valley has been postponed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Prior to the original start date, engineers on the project team determined the need to make adjustments to the design plans for the project. Design plans help ensure a successful and safe highway improvement project to best serve Arizona drivers. 

After adjustments to the design plans are made, ADOT will re-advertise the project and announce the new project date. 

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northwest District.

You just read:

State Route 68 paving project west of Golden Valley postponed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.