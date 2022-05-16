State Route 68 paving project west of Golden Valley postponed

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ – A project to replace pavement along 15 miles of State Route 68 from SR 95 in Bullhead City to just west of Golden Valley has been postponed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Prior to the original start date, engineers on the project team determined the need to make adjustments to the design plans for the project. Design plans help ensure a successful and safe highway improvement project to best serve Arizona drivers.

After adjustments to the design plans are made, ADOT will re-advertise the project and announce the new project date.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northwest District.