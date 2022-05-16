Stretch of I-17 scheduled to be closed at night in Phoenix this week (May 17-20) for light rail bridge work

PHOENIX – Overnight closures or lane restrictions are scheduled this week (May 17-20) along Interstate 17 between Northern and Peoria avenues in Phoenix for construction of Valley Metro light rail bridges over the freeway north of Dunlap Avenue.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes to avoid the following overnight restrictions while Valley Metro’s contractors are pouring concrete for the decks on the light rail bridges:

Northbound I-17 closed between Northern and Peoria avenues from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights (May 17-19) and from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday night (May 20). Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed. Detours : Alternate freeway routes away from the overnight closures include northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101. Northbound I-17 traffic exiting at Northern Avenue can detour to 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. However, drivers should anticipate delays and allow extra travel time.

(May 17-19) (May 20). : Alternate freeway routes away from the overnight closures include northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101. Northbound I-17 traffic exiting at Northern Avenue can detour to 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. However, drivers should anticipate delays and allow extra travel time. Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane (right lane open) between Peoria and Northern avenues from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights (May 17-19) and from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday night (May 20). Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Thunderbird Road, Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue also closed. Detours: Alternate routes away from the overnight restrictions include eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51. Drivers should expect delays, allow extra travel time and use caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Note: This week’s schedule for overnight restrictions is subject to change. Valley Metro and ADOT will provide updates as needed. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.