Carper Tours South Bethany Storm Damage, Highlights Legislation to Help Beach Recovery

DELAWARE, May 16 - SOUTH BETHANY, Del. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, today joined South Bethany leaders, along with officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Delaware Natural Resources and Environmental Control, to view storm damage at South Bethany Beach from recent Nor’easter storms. Senator Carper spoke about how he recently introduced bipartisan legislation, the Water Resources Development Act, that would help Delaware beaches with storm recovery. This legislation is now ready for consideration by the full Senate.

“I’m proud to have introduced the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, bipartisan legislation that will help give the Delaware the ability to recover from future storms like this. This bill will be critical to help protect our communities and keep our beaches beautiful and accessible to all,” said Carper.

"We appreciated Senator Carper's visit today to view the storm damage to our beach,” said South Bethany Mayor Tim Saxton. “Senator Carper has consistently worked to assure funding for beach replenishment here in Delaware. We support his efforts with the Water Resources Development Act to enable recovery from damage due to future storms."

