Child Labor Law Amended to Provide Additional Protections for Child Performers

SPRINGFIELD - A bill strengthening the Child Labor Law passed by the General Assembly was signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker.

Senate Bill 3161 enhances the Child Labor Law and is the result of negotiations among the Illinois Department of Labor, the business community, worker advocacy groups and unions.

"Protecting the youngest and most vulnerable workers is critical to preventing exploitation. This bill gives the Illinois Department of Labor additional tools to ensure that child workers in the entertainment industry are safe on the job," said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan.

The Child Labor Law regulates terms and conditions in which children can work. The changes enacted as part of SB 3161 provide IDOL with more discretion when it comes to protecting children in the entertainment industry from working through the overnight hours.

In fiscal year 2021, IDOL received 14,846 child employment certificates. During the same timeframe, IDOL received 488 requests for night waivers for minors working in motion picture or entertainment productions. Last year, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity said there were more than 80 television and film productions in Illinois.

Employers will be required to provide additional justification for child performers expected to work between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. The waiver request must be made 72 hours prior to the work.

The amendment also allows child performers to work until 10 p.m. without a permit.

These changes will take effect January 1, 2023.