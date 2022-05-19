Biller Genie Expands Management Team with Seasoned Leaders
Automated accounts receivable platform Biller Genie has expanded their management team to respond to their rapidly growing market demand.
We are growing at an exponential pace and I'm so excited we have these two key players to help us round out our leadership team and scale to our potential.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated accounts receivable platform Biller Genie has expanded their management team to respond to their rapidly growing market demand. This includes two key positions of Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Marketing Senior Vice President (SVP). These additions were made possible as a result of a $1 million seed extension round on Jan. 21, 2022 – bringing the company’s total seed investment to $4.5 million.
— Garima Shah, President
Marketing SVP Ryan Banko comes with a decade of experience in B2B SaaS and is excited about the opportunity to be part of such a dynamic brand. “I have always thrived in the startup environment,” said Banko. “The energy is fast-paced and allows for unlimited potential. Biller Genie is a premier product in the fintech industry, and I look forward to promoting it throughout the marketplace.” His most recent role was Director of Marketing at Dallas-based OrderMyGear, where he spent close to 5 years building out the sales, marketing, and revenue operations departments.
“We have been very intentional when it comes to choosing the right person to fill this position,” said Biller Genie President Garima Shah. “Ryan has all the valuable assets we’re looking for and we have no doubt that he will bring our brand to the highest level of market value. We are growing at an exponential pace and I'm so excited we have these two key players to help us round out our leadership team and scale to our potential.”
COO David Miller also joins the team with an impressive resume. Miller has 22 years of experience to share with the company, including his most recent position at Temenos, where he held the title of SVP, Customer Support and Success for North America. “The team at Biller Genie is fantastic and both Tom and Garima are a pleasure to work with. The market demand is growing every day for this product, and I look forward to the challenge of supporting such a fast-paced initiative,” said Miller. His responsibilities at Temenos included executive leadership and support for customer service teams representing 7 product lines in the U.S. and Canada, servicing 850+ banks and credit unions, driving over $50M in support revenues annually and $250M in overall revenues.
“We’re looking for immediate results and David is our guy,” exclaimed Biller Genie CEO Thomas Aronica. “Our market demand is increasing, and we need someone with David’s skill sets to be able to lead our customer support staff to the next level and ensure our projected market growth.”
The company’s goal is to hire a minimum of 10 additional people in 2022 to fill roles in Relationship Management, Partner Sales, Development, Marketing and Technical Support.
About Biller Genie:
Based in Miami, Florida, Biller Genie is an award-winning, cloud-based Accounts Receivable (A/R) platform and e-invoicing solution that automates bill presentment, follow up, online payments, and reconciliation for small-and-mid-sized businesses. The SaaS based technology seamlessly integrates with popular accounting software and all major payment processing platforms, streamlining workflows for its subscribers while giving their customers a branded and frictionless checkout experience. On average, Biller Genie subscribers get paid up to 15 days faster, experience a 40% in overdue invoices, and save 10-20 hours of administrative work per week. To learn more about Biller Genie, please visit https://www.billergenie.com.
Lucia Gonzalez
LCG Public Relations
lucia.gonzalez@lcgpublicrelations.com