RPMC Lasers Will Exhibit at CYTO 2022 in Philadelphia
RPMC Lasers will be highlighting their wide selection of lasers at the ISAC's annual CYTO conference in Philadelphia, PA from June 4th-7th.
We are really looking forward to seeing our clients and partners in person and forging new relationships within the cytometry world. ”OFALLON, MO, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit RPMC Lasers at Booth #255 from June 4th - June 7th.
— Dean Micke, President of RPMC Lasers, Inc.
Through this conference, RPMC hopes to create new relationships with both OEM companies wanting to integrate a high-quality, reliable light source into their system and researchers and scientists looking to perform lab analysis. “We are really looking forward to seeing our clients and partners in person and forging new relationships within the cytometry world,” says Dean Micke, President of RPMC Lasers, Inc.
For over 15 years, RPMC has been a key supplier for flow cytometry lasers (high-quality TEM00 beam, low noise, high pointing/power stability) to researchers, OEM development teams, and various industry professionals dealing with flow cytometry-based applications.
RPMC offers a wide selection of CW laser diode and DPSS modules in cytometry-critical wavelengths, as well as multi-wavelength beam combiners, perfect for Life Science applications like flow cytometry. RPMC provides assorted sizes, price points, and integration levels with the right specifications for these applications. RPMC helps their clients sort through the myriad of lasers and their options, ensuring they get the right laser source.
About RPMC: RPMC Lasers was incorporated over 25 years ago and is the leading laser distributor in North America. They are an OEM supplier working with the technology leading laser manufacturers from the US and Europe supporting the Life Sciences, Medical, Industrial, and Military markets. RPMC offers diode lasers, laser modules, solid-state lasers and amplifiers, and fiber lasers and amplifiers. Also, we provide a wide range of custom solid-state lasers and laser diode subsystems.
