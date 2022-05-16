Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov

RUSSIA, May 16 - On 16 May, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk hosted a delegation from the Republic of Kazakhstan in Moscow. The delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov.

During the talks, Alexei Overchuk and Bakhyt Sultanov reviewed a wide range of trade and economic cooperation issues that are of mutual interest to Russia and Kazakhstan.

Particular focus was made on priority goals of expanding cooperation in food security, expanding cooperation and production ties, as well as discussing items on the Eurasian Economic Commision’s agenda.