Victims and Survivors of Crime Week Proclaimed in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 16 - Released on May 16, 2022

May 15 to 21 has been proclaimed as Victims and Survivors of Crime Week in Saskatchewan to coincide with the nationally declared week. It is designed to raise awareness about the issues facing victims and survivors of crime, along with the legislation and services that are available in the province.

The week is also an opportunity for the government to recognize the contributions of those who serve as volunteer victim support workers and community board members across the province.

"Saskatchewan is well-known for its volunteer service," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "Every year, volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that victims and survivors of crime receive the emotional support and services they need to recover from their experiences.

"Their compassion and commitment are truly appreciated, and their efforts help us create stronger communities across the province."

Today, long-term volunteers and community board members who have served for 15, 20 and 25 years were honoured at the Legislative Building.

Currently, there are 126 volunteer victim support workers in Saskatchewan. In 2021-22, they dedicated over 6,200 hours to support 14,215 victims and survivors of crime in the province.

For more information on the national Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, volunteer opportunities, and the services available, contact your local victim services program. You can also contact the Victims Services Branch at 306-787-3500 or visit www.saskatchewan.ca/victimsservices.

